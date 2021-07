Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Sunday interview said he'd be willing to mimic the actions of Texas Democrats and "leave town" to prevent Democrats in Congress from passing their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. “I would leave...

