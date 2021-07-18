What's Trump Got On Lindsey Graham?

Articles

Inquiring minds would like to know, because nothing else explains Sen. Lindsey Graham continuing to slobber all over Trump now that he's out of office. Graham made an appearance on this Saturday's Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox, and was asked about his recent golf outing with Trump. His response was... well... something. PIRRO: I understand you played golf with president Trump and had dinner with him over the last few days, and I know also that Congressman Kevin McCarthy joined him for a meal or two. What's going on? What's happening with the president? GRAHAM: Well, his golf game is just incredible. He's busting his driver, knocking the pins down with his iron, and putting like a wild man. I mean, I'm not joking. I've never seen him play this well. But the president's worried about our country. He's mad as hell about what Blinken's doing, having the U.N. come in here and judge America. He's very distressed about what's going on in Cuba. It breaks his heart that the border is so broken and inflation is rampant. I met with him and Kevin McCarthy. The president is all in in helping Kevin take back the House. He's working well with Rick Scott to make sure we get the Senate majority. Here's what I can tell you about president Trump. He's heartbroken as to what's going on in our country and the world at large. He thinks he can fix it and he told me he has unfinished business, so I will be shocked if he doesn't run for president in 2024.

