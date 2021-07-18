Matt Gaetz's Photo Op Goes Terribly Wrong

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 23:54 Hits: 4

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was tricked into posing with a man who pointed out that he has been accused of being a pedophile. The incident was said to have occurred on a California beach, while Gaetz was in the state with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over the weekend. Video of the confrontation was shared on Twitter by MeidasTouch.com. "Oh, my God! I'm so excited," the man exclaims. "Everybody thinks you're crazy. I don't think you're crazy." "People think you're a pedophile!" the man tells Gaetz. "I don't think you're a pedophile. I don't think you're a pedophile at all. The charges against him are totally false." At that point, a man who appeared to be a security guard forced the man to move away from Gaetz and Greene. Watch the video below. Matt Gaetz will only take photos with supporters who acknowledge he is a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/mNL3OIq0yz — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/matt-gaetzs-photo-op-pedophile