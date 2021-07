Articles

For more than 200 years, the census was overseen by white leaders. Holmes' 1998 stint as acting director blazed a trail for Biden's pick, who may become the count's first permanent director of color.

(Image credit: Juana Arias/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

