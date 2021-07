Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 16:16 Hits: 12

U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the transmission of COVID-19 was "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," with most of the recent U.S. surge occurring in counties with below-average vaccination rates. Just under 80,000 cases were recorded on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In late June, it was as low as under 10,000 per day. Source: The Daily Beast

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/us-most-covid-cases