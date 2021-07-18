Snowflake O'Reilly Threatens To Sue Over Report On Low Ticket Sales

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 16:21 Hits: 12

The former Fox host is none too happy with Politico for daring to report that ticket sales for his upcoming speaking tour Orange Julius are "moving slowly." Cry me a river: Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly reportedly threatened to sue a Politico reporter over an article revealing that sales for his “History Tour” with former President Trump were low, citing conversations with venue ticketing officials. Politico’s Daniel Lippman on Friday reported that tickets for the tour, which has four stops scheduled at locations in Texas and Florida this December, went on sale June 14, though venue officials said sales have so far been slow compared with other events held at the arenas. Despite the fact that employees at many of the venues reported to Politico that there were lots of open seats, concerts are doing better with their sales, and that they expected sales to be higher at this point, Trump spokes-liar lashed out at the publication.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/bill-oreilly-lawsuit-ticket-sales