Gobsmacking

Saturday, 17 July 2021 14:15

It's worth pausing every so often to admire (if that's the right word) the sheer insanity of the pandemic situation in the United States. Specifically: despite the widespread availability of vaccines for Covid; despite the fact that the vaccines are free; despite the fact that they are astonishingly effective at preventing a disease that is frequently fatal and often results in long-term disability; despite the fact that mass vaccination is clearly the only way we're going to get out of the Covid pandemic that doesn't involve mass suffering and trauma on an unimaginable scale; nonetheless, the US vaccination campaign is failing.