Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 21:00 Hits: 11

President Biden gave an impassioned speech this week on democracy and protecting the right to vote, but Democratic strategists and activists say it's something he failed to mention — namely filibuster reform — that could cost him.“This is really the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563486-bidens-silence-on-filibuster-strains-democrats-patience