Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 22:31 Hits: 1

One day after a federal district judge in Texas ruled against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, President Biden said the Department of Justice intends to appeal the decision.

(Image credit: Callaghan OHare/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/16/987132269/federal-judge-rules-daca-unlawful-but-current-recipients-safe-for-now