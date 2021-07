Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 12:22 Hits: 2

New COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated are increasing fast. And a new book with allegations about how former president Donald Trump wanted to use the military.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/17/1017261669/week-in-politics-rising-covid-19-cases-analyzing-cuban-relations-new-trump-book-