Texas Judge Halts DACA, Sends It On Fast Track To SCOTUS

Reactionary Texas Federal Judge Andrew Hanen has ruled that DACA cannot continue in its current form, though he did hold off on deporting the more than 600,000 recipients already covered, pending inevitable appeals. How very generous of him. The ruling his ruling is that states have standing to challenge the legality of DACA, and that standing comes because they have suffered financial harm in some form. From young people being granted work permits. HuffPost: In his ruling, he deemed DACA an “illegally implemented program” and stated that “the public interest of the nation is always served by the cessation of a program that was created in violation of law and whose existence violates the law.” Hanen also writes that the presence of DACA recipients “contributes to a more competitive labor market, which makes it more difficult for legal residents of Texas to obtain work.” But economists have long said there’s no evidence of such a problem, and DACA recipients may even provide a boost to the economy, as they are likely be employed in higher-skilled jobs. From the legal eagles on Twitter:

