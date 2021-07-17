New Jersey Woman Faces $250-Per-Day Fine For Her 'F*ck Biden' Signs

Articles

news report from abc7NY on June 3, 2021. Judge Gary Bundy ordered a Willow Avenue homeowner to remove her profanity-laden signs within a week, or face a $250-a-day fine. This being the "Land of the Free"™ and all, there's a good chance that the judge's ruling will be overturned and this sociopath and her anti-social behavior will ultimately be rewarded. Seems almost certain she'll never pay any fine. It shouldn't surprise anyone that this person has also put up the Confederate Flag in the past and other offensive content. And did we mention that there is an elementary school just down her block where kids see her signage every day they walk to school? Her lawyer seems like a piece of work too, saying: “I am a firm believer in the First Amendment,” Campagna said. “I may not believe in what you’re saying, but I absolutely believe that you have the right to say it. That’s what our democracy is about. If you tell people that they cannot say something, that they cannot print something, that they cannot put a sign up, we’re going into censorship.” He drew comparisons to the suppression of dissent in Nazi Germany. “In Nazi Germany, when Hitler didn’t like something, they burned the books and then they burned the people,” Campagna said. “I don’t think we want that to happen in Roselle Park.” Be a Nazi so we don't become Nazis. Got it.

