Louisiana Medical Officer Makes Impassioned Plea To The Unvaccinated

Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021

Dr. Catherine O'Neal put it in stark terms: "If you don't choose the vaccine, you're choosing death." Denial isn't going to save you, your parents, or your kids. The Delta variant is a beast that we are not ready for. Source: The Advocate Dr. Catherine O'Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, delivered one her most impassioned accounts of the dangers of the virus since the pandemic's beginning at Gov. John Bel Edwards' news conference Friday. "I want to be clear after seeing what I've seen the past two weeks," O'Neal said. "We only have two choices: we are either going to get vaccinated and end the pandemic. Or we are going to accept death. A lot of it, this surge, and another surge, and possibly another variant." She said that Our Lady of the Lake is being quickly overwhelmed by the latest surge of patients, who are different from those who got sick with the coronavirus last summer. While last summer's virus was not particularly infectious among children, the delta variant is, she said. And while pregnant women were better able to protect themselves last summer, more and more of them are being admitted to the hospitals this spring.

