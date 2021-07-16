The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dems Face Big Week As They Continue Hammering Out Blockbuster Infrastructure Proposal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has previewed a Wednesday vote on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and set the same day as a deadline for his party to settle on what will be in its $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan. We'll be following what lawmakers say as they make the rounds today. Follow the developments in our liveblog:

