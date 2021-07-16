Duo Allegedly Planned To Destroy Democratic Headquarters, Angry About 2020 Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 18:39 Hits: 1

Two California men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly plotting to attack the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, part of what prosecutors say was a plan to inspire a "movement" among "patriots" following the 2020 election.

The indictment comes six months after

one of the men was arrested

on weapons charges after law enforcement allegedly found several pipe bombs at his home and business.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/998Imu4H2DQ/duo-allegedly-planned-to-attack-california-democratic-hq-angry-about-2020-election