The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Duo Allegedly Planned To Destroy Democratic Headquarters, Angry About 2020 Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Duo Allegedly Planned To Destroy Democratic Headquarters, Angry About 2020 Election

Two California men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly plotting to attack the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, part of what prosecutors say was a plan to inspire a "movement" among "patriots" following the 2020 election.The indictment comes six months after one of the men was arrested on weapons charges after law enforcement allegedly found several pipe bombs at his home and business. 

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/998Imu4H2DQ/duo-allegedly-planned-to-attack-california-democratic-hq-angry-about-2020-election

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version