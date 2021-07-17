Amid Lawsuits, Trump Continues to Wield Outsized Influence

Articles

Pressure is ratcheting up against Donald Trump and his closest circle. His company, the Trump Organization, is under a criminal investigation on suspicion of fraud and other illegal financial dealings. Yet the former president remains popular among Republicans and wields an outsized influence over the party. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/amid-lawsuits-trump-continues-wield-outsized-influence-4749411