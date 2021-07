Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 20:31 Hits: 6

President Biden has issued a warning to U.S. companies doing business in Hong Kong that because of China's national security law, the former colony is no longer a safe place for commerce.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/16/1017012902/biden-administration-warns-against-doing-business-in-hong-kong