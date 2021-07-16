Psaki Boxes Doocy's Ears Over 'Loaded, Inaccurate Question'

Articles

Jen Psaki's gloves finally came off in the briefing room today, as Peter Doocy went full Tucker Carlson, coming at her with aggressively incendiary questions accusing the Biden administration of things he knows damn well it is not doing. "Speaking of misinformation in the announcement from yesterday, for how long has the administration been spying on people's facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation?" he postured. Alexander-meter Psaki pushed back immediately, with, "That was quite a loaded and inaccurate question, which I refute." Of course, Doocy cannot handle being corrected, let alone squashed by a lady, so he resorted to whining, "Inaccurate how?" She indulged him, "Well, Peter, first of all, as you know we are in regular touch with a range of media outlets," and for her indulgence he rewarded her with more demanding interruptions, to which she responded, "Let me finish. Let me finish. As we are all in regular touch with social media platforms. This is publicly open information, people sharing information online, just as you are all reporting information on your news station."

