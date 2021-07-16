Gallup: Only 45% Of Republicans Believe In Science

Articles

In the latest Gallup poll survey, confidence has dropped in science from 70% overall to 64%. But what has affected the six-percentage point drop the most has been the anti-intellectual, conspiracy theory-driven Republicans. Gallup: Confidence in science has dropped since 1975, with just 45% of Republicans having confidence in science compared to 72% in 1975.It's easy to see why so many Republicans believe in conspiracy theories when they don't trust basic science that has been proven by evidence. pic.twitter.com/XuT8U0F1NU — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 16, 2021 This has been coming since 1980, when the religious right was brought into the fold of the GOP, at first by Ralph Reed, the Young Republicans, and the Televangelist movement under Reagan. It continued to grow and grow, and during George W. Bush years, the Terry Schiavo faux scandal blew up on right-wing media and was led by evangelicals and Randall Terry pro-life wackadoos who claimed Schiavo was alive and well when she was actually in a vegetative state.

