Dems Ask Biden To Appoint Tax Cop To Stop 'Rich Tax Cheats'

Saturday, 17 July 2021

Following the leak of IRS documents that shed additional light on the prevalence of tax dodging among the wealthiest Americans, a group of House Democrats on Thursday said President Joe Biden must swiftly appoint a new Assistant Attorney General for the Tax Division if he hopes to crack down on unlawful evasion tactics. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers note that it has been more than seven years since there was a Senate-confirmed Assistant Attorney General of the Tax Division at the Justice Department—a leadership void that, according to Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), is "helping let millionaire tax cheats run wild." "We share your goal of creating greater tax fairness in America by improving tax enforcement, particularly against wealthy tax cheats," reads the letter, which was led by Pascrell and signed by four other Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, the chamber's tax-writing panel.

