Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 09:01 Hits: 16

Some legal experts argue that the profession needs to engage in deep soul-searching after serious abuses of ethics rules by attorneys in the Trump years.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/16/1016350616/trump-lawyers-who-spread-false-election-claims-are-now-defending-themselves-in-c