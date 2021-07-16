The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Final Days, Trump Advisors Strategized To Stop Iran Missile Strike

While none of what we're hearing this week is a surprise, just the sheer volume of information about Trump that confirms he really was as bad as we thought he was is... depressing. I mean, I don't think any of us wanted Trump to be this monstrous and self-interested -- but he was. And our mainstream media did a piss-poor job of making that case while it mattered. Maybe it wouldn't have made a difference after five years of Trump yelling "Fake news!" Maybe. But they should have tried. Instead, they were making book deals and it seems they were holding onto the juicy parts for their books. "New this morning, it wasn't just a coup that General Mark Milley feared. It was the possibility that the former president would start a full-blown war with Iran in hopes of having it help him stay in office after losing the election," John Berman said on CNN this morning as he introduced New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser. Glasser was working on a book with her husband, NYT reporter Peter Baker.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/final-days-trump-advisors-strategized-stop

