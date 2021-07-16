AZ Audit A Bust, So Now They Want To Canvass Door-To-Door

Articles

You may recall that the audit was supposed have finished in May, with a report in August. But instead, the Republicans claim they need more information. In other words, they got nothing so they plan to try a different tactic to subvert the election. From Arizona Republic: Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Thursday that the Legislature needs more materials and data from Maricopa County for an unprecedented and controversial review of 2020 election results that is deep into its third month. I think we can be sure that if there was any there there, they'd be shouting about it all over Fox News. So here’s their Plan B: Try to scare voters into doing their bidding. The Republicans had previously wanted to knock on voters’ doors to question them but put the plan on hold after the U.S. Department of Justice said it could violate federal laws against voter intimidation.

