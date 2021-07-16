An Important Lesson In How Not To Profile Tucker Carlson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 9

Not that it matters -- does anyone still read Time magazine, in any form? -- but this Time profile of Tucker Carlson by Charlotte Alter gets nearly everything wrong. And I'm sure it's deliberate -- Carlson is a right-wing hatemonger but also a mainstream star, therefore Alter can't position herself an inch to the left of Love him or hate him, you have to admit he knows how to push America's buttons. So we start with an appropriate question and learn that Alter has an okay serve but no volley. On a Thursday afternoon in June, five months after Inauguration Day, I asked Tucker Carlson whether Joe Biden was the legitimately elected President of the United States. This was halfway through a meandering phone conversation—me in my apartment in New York, he at his home in Maine—in which I spent most of the time trying to get a word in edgewise. Carlson paused. “What do you mean by ‘legitimately elected’?” Did Biden win the election? I asked again. “He did win the election,” Carlson said, his voice rising. “Do I think the election was fair? Obviously it wasn’t.” Right there, Alter should have said, "Then you think he wasn't legitimately elected. You agree with Trump." She apparently says nothing.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/tucker-carlson-whitewashed