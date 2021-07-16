Womp Womp: More Pro-Trump Lawyers Face Sanctions

Articles

Friday, 16 July 2021

Certain pro-Trump lawyers were apparently so upset about the results of the 2020 election that they decided to sue everybody on behalf of everybody. This could get them disbarred for wasting the court's time with idiocy. Rachel Maddow on Thursday reported that attorneys supporting Donald Trump tried to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of every single voter in the USA. The suit asked for a payment of $1000 to each voter from multiple defendants ranging from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife to the Governor of Minnesota, Tony Evers. And of course, Dominion voting systems was sued also. The case was thrown out immediately, but now the attorneys filing that nonsense are in trouble. Pennsylvania's motion for sanctions against these "bananas" lawyers speaks volumes: The farfetched conspiracy theories being peddled here feed a dangerous narrative that the presidential election was somehow compromised. Election workers have been threatened because people believed that lie. People stormed the Capitol for the same reason. States have relied on these lies as the reason to change voting laws. Appropriating a court's legitimacy to package lies as legal claims and then legitimizing dangerous conduct based on those false legal claims is a vexatious use of litigation. Attorneys acted in bad faith by initiating this lawsuit. They should be sanctioned as a consequence.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/womp-womp-more-pro-trump-lawyers-face