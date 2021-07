Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 22:14 Hits: 4

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Thursday that it will hold an oversight hearing on the FBI's “dereliction of duty,” after a watchdog report concluded that the bureau failed to respond to the allegations of abuse against USA Gymnastics...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563289-senate-committee-to-hold-hearing-following-fbi-watchdogs-report-on-nassar