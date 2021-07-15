The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Psaki Stuffs Doocy Into A Locker Again

My parents used to teach with a woman had a great saying about little sh*ts like Peter Doocy: "I wish I could buy him for what he's worth, and sell him for what he thinks he's worth." If Jen Psaki could do that with Doocy, she'd be a gazzillionaire. Check out Nepotism Nitwit thinking he has the stature to cosplay condescension on someone galaxies out of his intellectual league. "Now that you've had a few days to think about it, does this White House still think the protests in Cuba are happening because people are upset about a rise in COVID cases there, or is there some thought maybe given to the possibility that they are protesting because they are sick of communism?" asked Doocy, taking an intentionally superior tone. As if Psaki and the White House just couldn't manage to map out a response to Fox News' sNeAkY, sleuthy Hardy Boys questions, and needed big strategy sessions to compose their answers. What a twat. Psaki just blew right by that bullsh*t, and answered him with patience he doesn't deserve, detail he will never understand, and nuance he will never grasp. "Well, Peter, first I would say that communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom. They deserve a government that supports them, whether that is making sure they have health and medical supplies, access to vaccines, or whether they have economic opportunity and prosperity," Psaki replied.

