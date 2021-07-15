The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Vax-Hating Pastors Who Are Unclear On The Concept, Part Infinity

Clear Creek Community Church in South Texas held a maskless summer camp and 125 campers caught Covid and took it home to their parents. In a viral video, their pastor prayed for God's mercy for the families and noted that they "didn't want to be in the news" for THIS particular reason. The Lord works in mysterious ways, pastor. Sometimes He answers prayer by telling you to stop being stupid. And then there's this A-hole. Honestly, a blonde with a "Trump 2021" T-shirt praying behind him makes it ART. Robin Bullock of Alabama wants his vaccinated parishioners to "pray away the vaccine" in their own bodies. So they can die, I guess. Self-proclaimed "prophet" Robin Bullock declares that if any Christian who received a COVID-19 vaccine will repent, God will "neutralize its effects inside your blood stream." pic.twitter.com/BWT6FSg7jk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 15, 2021 Jesus take the wheel. Oh, wait.

