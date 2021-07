Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 11:20 Hits: 15

Democrats have essentially no wiggle room if they want to pass their newly unveiled $3.5 trillion budget plan along party lines. And already some Democrats are voicing concerns.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1016300598/some-democratic-senators-express-concern-about-the-budget-resolution