Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:12 Hits: 19

Democratic leaders aim to sell their $3.5 trillion budget plan. DOJ watchdog says the FBI failed to properly respond to gymnasts' sex abuse allegations. The EU has a plan to tackle climate change.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1016300584/morning-news-brief