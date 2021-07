Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 22

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez runs one of the nation's biggest jails in Houston. If confirmed by the Senate, he'll be tasked with overhauling ICE, an agency he's criticized for its aggressive tactics.

(Image credit: Gregory Bull/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1014615603/bidens-pick-to-lead-ice-would-take-over-an-agency-in-turmoil