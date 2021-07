Articles

Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday introduced legislation to repeal the federal mask mandate for public transportation. The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 would prohibit the federal government from imposing a mask mandate when using any “...

