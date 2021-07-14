Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Fuck These Fuckin Fascists’ by The Muslims

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

The following was originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music.

Punk rock has a long history of “fuck Nazi/fascists” type songs. The latest release by The Muslims, a

queer, Black, and Brown Muslim punk band hailing from North Carolina, upholds that tradition.

The Muslims formed in 2017. Since then, they have released three albums and one EP. They unapologetically use their music to challenge racism, political corruption, and white supremacy.

Their newest single “Fuck These Fuckin Fascists” is direct, scathing, and representative of the kind of music they create.

“I started writing this song during Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and finished it during the

attempted coup,” stated vocalist QADR. “What a time to be alive. As a person who fits the description of

a so-called ‘Black Identity Extremist,’ I find it funny that our music and message, calling out racist

violence, makes people more uncomfortable than actual racist violence. At least we’re cute, tender, and

funny AF.”

QADR added, “Artists are the truth-tellers throughout history, and we’re just speaking our truth.

Fascism was never wiped out, it just got more polite and calls itself a Richard Spencer now, whatever

that is. We’re going to speak truth to power and have a damn good time doing it.”

Trump may no longer be president of the United States, but fascist ideologies live on. Raise your voice and join The Muslims in telling fascists to “fuck off!”

Listen to The Muslims’ “Fuck These Fuckin Fascists”:

