Dems Announce Sweeping $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Proposal For Reconciliation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), flanked by Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), announced Tuesday night that the Democratic senators involved in crafting their major reconciliation bill for infrastructure have landed on a topline figure of $3.5 trillion for the proposal. We'll be tracking developments as Democrats push toward a vote before the August recess. Follow along:

