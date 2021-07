Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 20:12 Hits: 9

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in Moscow, making him the highest-ranking Biden administration official thus far to visit the Russian capital.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/14/1016093336/u-s-envoy-john-kerry-discusses-climate-change-with-russian-officials-in-moscow