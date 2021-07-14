Peter Doocy Begs Jen Psaki To Smack Him In The Face

Articles

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Not exactly sure where Peter Doocy was that he was absent from the White House Briefing Room, but wherever it was, why couldn't he have stayed there? "About voting rights, and these Texas lawmakers who have come to Washington, do you know of any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was gonna lose?" Check out poor Peter Alexander. Jen Psaki chuckles softly. "Welcome back," she smiles, to a room full of laughter. Translation: "Why didn't you stay in your little sad little muculent hidey hole where the only one who loves you is you and maybe your mommy?" She continued, "Look, I think that the president's view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people's fundamental right, and their right to vote in their state." "That is why they departed," she explained to the baby-brained reporter. "The vice president met with these legislators yesterday, and the president, I should say, certainly applauds their actions, and their outspoken opposition to efforts to put in place restrictive measures in their state."

