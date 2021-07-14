It's The Inequality, Stupid: Billionaire Blastoffs Face Backlash

Articles

Progressive politicians and advocates this week responded to the so-called billionaire blastoff—the space race between Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson and Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos—with derision and calls to solve earthly problems of people and planet before spending billions of their own and taxpayers' dollars shooting for the stars. "Our social, political, and economic systems are built around the idea that tax breaks for billionaires buying leisurely space travel is more important than feeding, clothing, and housing all our children."—Rep. Jamaal Bowman In a bid to promote space tourism to the 0.02% of humans who can afford a few minutes of weightless low-Earth orbit, Branson and Bezos are locked in what many observers have called a high-dollar, high-stakes ego stroke. While Bezos—who until earlier this month was CEO of Amazon—may be the world's wealthiest human and history's first multi-centibillionaire, Branson on Sunday became the first of the two men to successfully rocket into space.

