Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 02:28 Hits: 10

President Biden went to Capitol Hill to press progressives and moderates to stay together on a massive spending bill that expands government and will need to pass without GOP support.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/1015855922/senate-democrats-announce-3-5-trillion-budget-agreement