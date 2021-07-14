The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fox Guest: Slavery ‘Never Was A Race Thing’

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

After Donald Trump, there’s almost no one Fox loves more than a Black person willing to attack other Blacks about race. Smith has already earned his Fox bona fides by attacking its latest racial bugaboo, critical race theory (facts be damned!). On Tuesday, anchor Martha MacCallum almost swooned when she heard Smith reassure her viewers that there’s no systemic racism in America. Smith told an appreciative MacCallum that “no one has been able to point to an institution” or “any type of data or any type of statistics” showing that systemic racism exists. For extra Fox points (and maybe a contributor’s contract), Smith claimed that college professors have hung up on him rather than try to prove it. “They're very invested in this whole idea that the nation was founded on the idea of systemic racism-- that it's built into every single institution in America, even the military,” MacCallum said. Then she started on the Fox line that the military is too concerned about racism. “We just did a story about how the Navy underprepared right now but they're spending a heck of a lot of time on this. What do you think about that?” That’s when Smith offered his revisionist history:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/fox-guest-slavery-never-was-race-thing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version