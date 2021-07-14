CNN Exposes Extent Of Fox, Newsmax Insidious Anti-Vax Propaganda

Articles

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

CNN's New Day highlighted the anti-vax propaganda of conservative media, and watching it really exposes the extent to which viewers are indoctrinated. "So 607,771 Americans have died of the coronavirus. More than 99% of the people dying from covid right now are unvaccinated," Brianna Keilar said. Rob Schmitt on Newsmax: Obviously I'm not a doctor, but I've always thought about vaccines and think about nature and the way everything works, and I feel like a vaccination in a weird way is just generally kind of going against nature. if there's some disease out there, maybe there's just an ebb and flow to life where something supposed to wipe out certain amount of people and that's just kind of the way evolution goes, vaccines kind of stand in the way of that. John Berman repeated, "607,771 Americans have died of coronavirus. 99% of the people dying right now are unvaccinated." Tucker Carlson: So maybe it doesn't work and they're simply not telling you that? Well, you hate to think that, especially if you've gotten two shots. But what's the other potential explanation? "In Los Angeles, where cases are up right now, none, none of the hospitals has admitted a single covid patient who was fully vaccinated. The director says, quote, 'At this point this really is a preventable illness, a preventable infection," Keilar said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/cnn-exposes-extent-fox-newsmax-insidious