'Weasel' Steve Mnuchin Sputters Over Trump's Big Lie

Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Not to get all superficial, but seriously, Hollywood's Steven Mnuchin was the producer of the Tom Cruise vehicle "Edge of Tomorrow / Live Die Repeat." He got to be Trump's treasury secretary through fundraising and finagling of campaign finances to benefit Trump personally. Quid Pro Quo, baby. So why does this Hollywood mogul have such a sh*tty Zoom screen? His lighting is terrible. His face looks like he's having an allergic reaction. It looks like he bought his webcam used from a two-star eBay store. And faking a background for a television interview? I realize you just sold your twelve-room Park Avenue co-op, Steve, but hasn't your trophy wife set up ONE bookcase in the D.C mansion yet? But I digress... Mnuchin was on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning, ostensibly to talk about Biden's infrastructure bills, when the host asked something about who the actual duly elected President of the United States is and Mnuchin, who graduated from Yale, couldn't answer him.

