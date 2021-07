Articles

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will describe state-level Republican voting restrictions as the greatest threat to Democracy since the Civil War, invoking the Ku Klux Klan and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack during a speech on voting rights, a White House official said.

