Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 22:46 Hits: 5

Republicans will run ads on Tuesday that paint Democrats as the bad guy over the Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s restrictive voting law.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/KcvD-9UliWU/republican-ads-mlb-all-star-game-democrats