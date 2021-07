Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:20 Hits: 2

The president has also faced criticism for not speaking out more forcefully on the issue. Biden will delivering a speech Tuesday on voting rights at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/1015526423/biden-faces-a-lot-of-challenges-in-his-attempt-to-address-voting-rights