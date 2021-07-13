Author Michael Wolff Says Trump Is 'Even Crazier Than I Thought He Was'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 12:35 Hits: 2

Author Michael Wolff is all over the place, plugging his new book, "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency." Last night, he was Lawrence O'Donnell's guest. "I want to go with a kind of more basic question about this book. What did you learn, in reporting on this book, that you didn't already know about Donald Trump?" he asked. "That he's even crazier than I thought he was. From the beginning of my reporting on this -- this administration, it was clear that Donald Trump is not like you and he's not like me. Something is off. Something is broken," Wolff said. "But I think this comes to a head on November 3rd. He has an experience that he can't get his head around, that he has lost this election. And from November 3rd on through to January 6th, through to January 20th. So, at any rate, what happens is, he creates this new reality for himself. And it is a reality that nobody else is a part of. I mean, that's the extraordinary thing that this whole story plays out. "This steal, the -- the election, to try to challenge the election. And there is really, only one person in this bubble. It's Donald Trump. Well, and occasionally, with Rudy Giuliani making it even more alarming. But there is nobody else here. Everybody -- everybody in his White House, in his campaign, in his family, is kind of on the periphery. Watching this incredible meltdown. And in many instances, um, going out of their way to undermine any efforts that he is making. Donald Trump is a loon. Donald Trump is -- is crazy."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/author-michael-wolff-says-trump-even