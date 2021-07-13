Biden Fires Trump's Social Security Saboteurs

Articles

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, after Saul refused a request to resign. Saul's deputy, David Black, who was also appointed by former president Donald Trump, resigned Friday upon request. Saul, 74, a wealthy businessman who owned the now-bankrupt women's apparel company Caché, is a major Republican donor and Trump supporter. House Democrats and progressive activists have been calling on President Biden to fire Saul for months, accusing Saul of slow-walking the Biden administration's effort to distribute direct coronavirus relief payments to tens of millions of seniors and people with disabilities. Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works said: “Today is a great day for every current and future Social Security beneficiary. Andrew Saul and David Black were appointed by former President Donald Trump to undermine Social Security. They've done their very best to carry out that despicable mission. That includes waging a war on people with disabilities, demoralizing the agency's workforce, and delaying President Biden's stimulus checks.

