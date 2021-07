Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 14:26 Hits: 3

The majority of committees in the 117th Congress received failing grades in a report card issued Monday by the Lugar Center.The grades from the organization founded by former Sen. Richard Lugar (R-Ind.) reflect the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/562512-most-congressional-committees-earn-failing-grades-on-oversight