Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:13 Hits: 2

In a new book, Cecilia Kang and Sheera Frenkel say Facebook failed in its effort to combat disinformation. "Facebook knew the potential for explosive violence was very real [on Jan 6]," Kang says.

(Image credit: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/1015483097/an-ugly-truth-how-facebook-enables-hate-and-disinformation