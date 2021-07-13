Ted Cruz Lies About Voter ID -- Again

Articles

Sen. Ted Cruz moronically equated showing identification to board a plane, to restrictive new voter ID laws. Appearing on Fox News this morning, the Republican Senator from Texas attacked Democrats in the state legislature for leaving town so that Texas will not be able to implement massive new laws against their state's voters. Karoli wrote, "Texas Democrats denied Republicans their required quorum in order to bring the special legislative session to a halt on Monday and stop bills aimed at voting rights, transgender rights and more..." Cruz brayed about the private jet Texas Dems used to travel to Washington DC. "They almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet and yet they're doing this at a fit because they don't want mail-in ballots to be verified, they don't want the signatures to be verified, they don't want basic integrity steps to be strengthened in Texas." Fleeing the state is Cruz's thing so I get why he's upset. Cruz called it a political stunt, but when you have a corrupt state legislature trying to hurt the voting rights of their constituents and the LGBTQ community, you have to do what you have to do to block it. The Trump-loving Texas governor Greg Abbott claimed over and over again that Texas had the most secure voting in America, so why does the state need to legislate these new pervasive and un-American laws?

