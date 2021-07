Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 22:24 Hits: 4

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 as she was trying to break into the hallway where lawmakers were evacuating was not security detail assigned to a specific member of Congress, NBC News reports.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/gBJXE1Ofw10/report-trumps-claim-that-officer-who-fatally-shot-ashli-babbitt-is-fully-wrong